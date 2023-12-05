Investors note momentum in Greek economy

The investment community recognizes the momentum of the Greek economy, sees the Greek stock market as a stable pillar of growth and gives a vote of confidence to Greek listed companies, according to the managing director of the Athens Stock Exchange group, Yianos Kontopoulos, in an interview with Kathimerini, as he returned from London.

Kontopoulos was in Britain last week for the two-day investment conference organized for the second consecutive year by Morgan Stanley, at its offices in Canary Wharf, in collaboration with the Athens Stock Exchange.

This effort to promote the Greek market is bearing fruit, he notes, and this is proven both by the many high-quality meetings that international investment organizations had with Greek companies, as well as the fact that the conference was attended by firms managing over $40 trillion between them.

Domestic business has accelerated its pace, which is now visible outside the borders, Kontopoulos says, adding that local firms’ privatizations via the bourse strengthens the vote of confidence in Greece and its market, as they are attracting interest not only from foreign but also domestic investors.