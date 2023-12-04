ECONOMY TAXATION

Zero VAT on meat and veg in Cyprus

Zero VAT on meat and veg in Cyprus

As of last Friday, December 1, the zero VAT rate on meat and vegetables, categorized under specific customs tariff codes, has come into effect in Cyprus. The measure, outlined in a Council of Ministers decree dated November 17, applies to various meat and vegetable products, promoting accessibility to essential food items.

The eligible meat products include: Bovine animals, swine, sheep or goats, edible offal of bovine, ovine, caprine animals, edible meat and offal of poultry, meat of rabbits or hares and edible offal.

Likewise, the eligible fresh or chilled vegetables include: Tomatoes, onions, shallots, garlic, leeks and similar vegetables, cabbages, cauliflowers, broccoli, turnips, Brussels sprouts and similar edible products, as well as lettuce and chicory, carrots, turnips, salad beetroot, salsify, rape, turnips and similar edible roots, cucumbers and gherkins, and leguminous vegetables, such as peas and beans. Other vegetables like asparagus, aubergines, celeriac, mushrooms, truffles, peppers, spinach, artichokes, olives, pumpkins, gourds, courgettes and various salads are also included.

This initiative aims to make essential food items more affordable and accessible for consumers.

