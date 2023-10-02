Ambitious tax reform in Cyprus

The Cyprus tax framework is set for a significant overhaul as work begins on the integrated tax transformation project.

Last week Finance Minister Makis Keravnos emphasized the project’s importance, highlighting that tax system provisions and regulations play a crucial role in fostering economic development and ensuring sustainability through the transparent and fair distribution of the tax burden.

During a speech, Keravnos acknowledged the long-standing demand for tax reform from various professional bodies, employers and trade unions, and other organized entities. He stressed the government’s commitment to crafting a modernized framework aligned with the evolving economic landscape, characterized by transparency, simplicity and minimal bureaucracy.

The minister emphasized the need for the reformed system to be business-friendly, socially equitable, and compliant with European standards, with a primary focus on reducing tax evasion and avoidance while promoting tax fairness.

Keravnos invited stakeholders to provide their insights and suggestions to shape the future tax model, ensuring the best possible outcome for the Cypriot economy.