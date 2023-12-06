AADE expects fine revenues

The collection of fines, penalties and charges that have already been imposed or will be imposed on businesses and individuals in 2024 is estimated at 1 billion euros. The largest part will come from tax violations, expected to make up 74% of the fines.

In this context, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) has focused its audit and collection interest on cases of the last five years. In particular, it has been established that collections from past years that do not exceed five years have greater results.

On the other hand, audits are carried out over a period of five years as the statute of limitations applies. However, with indirect inspection techniques, risk analysis and the help of taxpayers, the tax office has managed to deal a significant blow to those who evade or systematically avoid paying their taxes. In fact, collaboration with platforms that have already started (courier and delivery), as well as collaboration with domestic banks and foreign cards that will start within 2024, are expected to contribute substantially to the objective of identifying tax evaders as well as recording their details.

The business plan of AADE for debts foresees their effective management through prioritization using risk analysis criteria, periodic evaluation of debtors, use of the “Eispraxis” system, and informing debtors with the aim of increasing voluntary compliance. At the same time, debt collection and certification centers have been set up, which look for state debtors owing large sums of money.

According to the figures of the 2024 budget, amounts will be collected from illegal construction, insufficient parking spaces in buildings, as well as fines from European program violations.

There are also provisions for collections from penalties imposed by the criminal courts, violations of labor laws, smuggling and various other fines.

The most important receipts will come from: tax fines and surcharges of €742 million; customs fines will reach €23 million; charges of €11 million for violations of European programs; other fines of €245 million, including fines of €5 million for arbitrary buildings, €3 million for insufficient parking spaces in buildings etc; and €20 million from criminal court fines and penalties.