ECONOMY FINANCE

Cash buffer set to be reduced

Cash buffer set to be reduced
The ESM permission to access the €15.7 billion is expected to be given probably in early 2024.

The famous “cushion” of 37 billion euros will very soon start to “deflate” until it is reduced to around €12-13 billion, in about three years.

That is the plan, provided that the European Stability Mechanism gives its approval for the release of the so-called “hard” core of the “cushion,” €15.7 billion, which is reserved in a special account in the Bank of Greece and comes largely from its own loan (€9 billion) and bond issues.

As for the remaining part, about €20 billion, of the cash buffer, it concerns the assets of the general government entities, which the government borrows in the short term to meet its needs. After all, this portion already existed at the end of 2014, it was €16 billion, as former finance minister Christos Staikouras has argued.

The ESM’s permission to freely access the €15.7 billion is estimated to be given probably in the first quarter of 2024. The formal condition was the country’s exit from enhanced supervision, which was already met in August 2022, but in essence the permission also requires the investment grade. Having already secured investment level from three rating agencies, the way seems open for a positive decision of the ESM, which – as analysts point out – will be emblematic for the markets.

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
POS throughout the economy
TAXATION

POS throughout the economy

Chance of 34% haircut on taxes and fines
FINANCE

Chance of 34% haircut on taxes and fines

Penalties foreseen for paying cash for realty
TAXATION

Penalties foreseen for paying cash for realty

Cyprus Fiscal Council warns on 2024 risks
FINANCE

Cyprus Fiscal Council warns on 2024 risks

Major risk that €65 mln in subsidies could go to waste
FINANCE

Major risk that €65 mln in subsidies could go to waste

Approval of RRF finance of €3.64 bln
FINANCE

Approval of RRF finance of €3.64 bln