PPC acquisition of Kotsovolos at Competition Commission for review

The buyout of 100% of the shares of Dixons South-East Europe SA by Public Power Corporation is now at the Hellenic Competition Commission for review, the latter announced on Wednesday.

The file was received by the Commission on Monday, it said. In a statement, it said that “the business activities of the participating companies are as follows: a) PPC: production, distribution and trade of electric energy, mining, production, supply and sale of raw energy materials, provision of services and products of electromobility; b) Dixons South-East Europe: trade of electric and electronic products.”

Dixons South-East Europe (present-day Currys PLC) bought and ran the Kotsovolos retail chain of home appliances and electronics.

