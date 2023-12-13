Hatzidakis: Opportunities in Greece for US investors

National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis urged more investors from the United States to invest in Greece, in his speech on Monday at the 25th Invest in Greece forum organized by Capital Link in New York.

The minister outlined the positive prospects of the Greek economy, noting the spectacular increase in exports and direct foreign investments. He also pointed to the higher growth in comparison with the rest of the eurozone, at a rate that is expected to continue in the coming years.

“We have a unique opportunity in Greece today,” Hatzidakis said. “On the one hand, we have the right blend of economic policy that brings results and, on the other, we have political stability and a clear mandate to change the country. We are determined to succeed in this historic mission,” he added.

Among those present during the minister’s speech at the forum were the former US ambassador to Greece and current Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt and the billionaire and major investor John Paulson.

Hatzidakis also held a series of meetings with senior executives from investment banks and investment funds.

The minister discussed the prospects of the Greek economy and energy issues with Pyatt. He further met with representatives of the firms Nomura, Morgan Stanley, Lazard Asset Management, Point 72 Asset Management, Goldman Sachs, Stifel, Breakout Capital Partners, Consilience Capital, Αmbrosia Capital and Barclays.