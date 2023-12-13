SETE conference: Challenges to destination sustainability

Policies related to the sustainability of Greek destinations and actions assumed by tourism businesses will play a catalytic role in the near future, Greek ministers told the congress of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) on Tuesday.

SETE’s one-day annual conference related to a productive dialog for the next day in tourism titled “Reframing Tourism.”

Addressing the section on “Redefining the role of tourism towards a sustainable and competitive future,” where State Minister for coordination of the government’s work Akis Skertsos, Development Minister Kostas Skrekas, and Deputy Environment & Energy Minister Alexandra Sdoukou.

They focused on the challenges arising from promoting sustainability in the entire process of Greece’s development.