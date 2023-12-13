ECONOMY

SETE conference: Challenges to destination sustainability

SETE conference: Challenges to destination sustainability
[InTime News]

Policies related to the sustainability of Greek destinations and actions assumed by tourism businesses will play a catalytic role in the near future, Greek ministers told the congress of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) on Tuesday. 

SETE’s one-day annual conference related to a productive dialog for the next day in tourism titled “Reframing Tourism.” 

Addressing the section on “Redefining the role of tourism towards a sustainable and competitive future,” where State Minister for coordination of the government’s work Akis Skertsos, Development Minister Kostas Skrekas, and Deputy Environment & Energy Minister Alexandra Sdoukou. 

They focused on the challenges arising from promoting sustainability in the entire process of Greece’s development.

Tourism Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tourism revenues outperform record year 2019
TOURISM

Tourism revenues outperform record year 2019

Mitsotakis says Gaza conflict will not greatly impact Greek tourism
ECONOMY

Mitsotakis says Gaza conflict will not greatly impact Greek tourism

Short-term rentals account for 1.65% of Greek GDP
ECONOMY

Short-term rentals account for 1.65% of Greek GDP

Yachting sector’s boost for the Greek economy
ECONOMY

Yachting sector’s boost for the Greek economy

Record revenues for tourism
TOURISM

Record revenues for tourism

Greek tourism’s new worries
TOURISM

Greek tourism’s new worries