PPC shareholders approve expansion of activities

Public Power Corporation (PPC) shareholders approved by 98% of the vote a change to some of the company’s articles of incorporation that will allow it to expand activities to trade in technology products and provide information services, on Thursday.

During an extraordinary general meeting, PPC president and CEO Giorgos Stassis said that the changes would transform PPC from a public company to a private one, heading a diversified multinational group with activities in several markets beyond that of energy. The changes also bring the company in line with legislation on company management.

Referring to the abolition of the role of employee spokesperson to the board of directors, Stassis underlined that the employees’ representatives will be briefed on any issue relating to them or significantly affecting labor relations.

Attending the general meeting were shareholders representing 67.48% of the company’s share capital.

[AMNA]