Mytilineos, GE Vernova land major UK contract

Mytilineos Energy & Metals is an international leader in energy transition projects.

Mytilineos and GE Vernova on Tuesday announced that they have been awarded a 1-billion UK pound (1.16 billion euros) contract by National Grid Electricity Transmission and SP Transmission, part of SP Energy Networks for the United Kingdom’s first high-capacity east coast subsea link.

The consortium of GE Vernova and Mytilineos was selected to supply and construct two high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter stations, for Eastern Green Link 1 (EGL1). EGL1 – a joint venture of National Grid Electricity Transmission and SP Transmission – will oversee the construction of a 525 kV, 2 GW bipole voltage-sourced converter (VSC) and HVDC subsea transmission cables from Torness in East Lothian, Scotland to Hawthorn Pit in County Durham, England, enabling the transmission of renewable green energy to power more than 2 million homes across the UK.

GE Vernova, the consortium leader, and Mytilineos will provide the engineering works and technology for the two VSC HVDC converter stations, which form the terminals for the HVDC cable and convert the direct current to alternating current enabling the transmission of electricity onto the onshore transmission network.

