ECONOMY

Fitch revises outlook for Greek banks to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’

Fitch revises outlook for Greek banks to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’

Fitch Ratings revised the outlook on Greece’s four systemic banks – Alpha Bank, Eurobank, National Bank and Piraeus Bank – to positive from stable on Thursday, following the investment grade it gave Greek bonds on December 1.

It also affirmed all issuer and debt ratings: National Bank and Eurobank are at “BB” with positive outlook, while Alpha Bank, Alpha Services and Holdings, and Piraeus Bank are at “BB-“ with positive outlook.

“The outlook revision reflects Fitch’s view that Greece’s attainment of an investment-grade rating will be beneficial to Greek banks’ operating environment (OE) by improving the country’s business sentiment, ultimately helping the banks to grow business volumes without compromising their risk profiles,” the credit rating agency said.

“Combined with sustained improved economic confidence and strong investment performance, this will likely lead to an upgrade of our OE assessment within the rating horizon.”

Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Low interest payouts by Cypriot banks
BANKING

Low interest payouts by Cypriot banks

Quarter of arranged loans turn bad
BANKING

Quarter of arranged loans turn bad

HBA’s Christmas Gala to take place in London Saturday
ECONOMY

HBA’s Christmas Gala to take place in London Saturday

Auctions avoided with advance payment of 10% of debt
BANKING

Auctions avoided with advance payment of 10% of debt

Digital currencies issued by central banks
MONETARY

Digital currencies issued by central banks

Greek interest rate spread remains unchanged
ECONOMY

Greek interest rate spread remains unchanged