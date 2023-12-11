ECONOMY BANKING

Quarter of arranged loans turn bad

Quarter of arranged loans turn bad

According to data from the union of loan and credit management companies (servicers), out of the total of 86 billion euros, the arrangements that have been made to date concern €25.5 billion and of these the arrangements that are being adhered to do not exceed €19 billion.

This is confirmed by Bank of Greece data, showing that the arrangements made concern 27.6% of the total portfolio under management that the servicers have undertaken on behalf of the funds that have purchased these loans, either through securitization or through direct sales portfolios. It should be noted that these loans represent 79% of loans under management by servicers, as another 21% concerns loans that are still on the banks’ balance sheets and have been assigned to servicers for management.

The problematic nature of the arrangements is largely attributed to the poor quality of these loans, which are 91% nonperforming. Of these, 73.9% are contracts that have been terminated and which are running out of time for a solution. A share of 18.7% concerns loans in arrears for over 90 days and 7.3% loans characterized as uncertain collection – i.e. involving a high probability of default.

Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
HBA’s Christmas Gala to take place in London Saturday
ECONOMY

HBA’s Christmas Gala to take place in London Saturday

Auctions avoided with advance payment of 10% of debt
BANKING

Auctions avoided with advance payment of 10% of debt

Digital currencies issued by central banks
MONETARY

Digital currencies issued by central banks

Greek interest rate spread remains unchanged
ECONOMY

Greek interest rate spread remains unchanged

Mortgage rate at 4.91% in Cyprus
BANKING

Mortgage rate at 4.91% in Cyprus

Interest rate on deposits still very low
BANKING

Interest rate on deposits still very low