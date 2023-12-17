Fyli logistics center is now on its way

Within the next year, possibly by June, a contractor is expected for the construction of a business park in an area of 450,000 square meters in the Spilies area at Fyli, north of Athens, where approximately 400 transport companies will be relocated from Elaionas.

It is an investment in the order of 200 million euros, which, due to its size, is required to have an approved special urban plan that determines, among other things, land use, building conditions and restrictions. This prerequisite was fulfilled after the recent positive recommendation of the Environment Ministry’s Central Council of Urban Planning Issues and Challenges for the pre-approval of the special urban plan.

The next step includes the issuance of the joint ministerial decision that will seal the urban development of the business park. With these data, the Strategic Importance Contracts Unit of the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED), which is responsible for the maturation of the project, is launching the international competition for the selection of the concessionaire who will develop and manage the park within the first quarter.

Part of the project includes the provision of financial incentives of €21 million to transit companies to move from Elaionas to Fyli. According to the chairman of TAIPED and of the National Supply Council, Thanasis Ziliaskopoulos, the project has multiple benefits for the economy, the environment and the strengthening of the competitiveness of the transport companies in Athens.