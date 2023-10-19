ECONOMY

Hellenic Business Association of Albania celebrates 20th birthday

The Hellenic Business Association of Albania (HBAA) celebrated 20 years since its founding with a special event held on Monday. More than 100 guests attended, among them Greece’s Ambassador to Albania Konstantina Kamitsi and Israel’s Ambassador to Albania Galit Peleg, both of whom conveyed messages of peace and unity in their addresses. 

In his address, HBBA President Denald George Tafani thanked the association’s members and the board of directors for their work over the last two decades, and he expressed his wish for the association to lead Greek entrepreneurialism into a new era. 

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who attended the Berlin Process Summit at Tirana on Monday but did not manage to attend HBAA’s event, expressed his appreciation about the association’s contribution to developing healthy Greek entrepreneurialism in Albania in a written message. The Greek premier also expressed his government’s undivided support for HBAA’s work. 

Founded in October 2003, HBAA plays a significant role in the promotion and development of Greek businesses in Albania, aiming to strengthen investments, cooperation and mutual assistance between the two countries. Its members, numbering over 40, are active in key sectors of the Albanian economy, including banking, trade, energy, heavy industry and construction.

