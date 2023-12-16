Changes in the real estate market in 2024
A series of changes are expected in the way property owners are taxed from the beginning of 2024, with most of them focusing on facilitating citizens. Interventions that will change the map in the short-term rental market are also imminent.
The changes to be carried out aim at making the process of transferring or acquiring a property easier for the taxpayer, significantly reducing the time required to do so, as well as the volume of supporting documents required; enhancing tax justice, especially in the case of short-term leases, an attempt is made to equate these properties with hotels, as far as this is possible.
Therefore, those who operate more than two properties will be treated by the Tax Office as entrepreneurs, which means that they will have to follow a specific road map.
[AMNA]