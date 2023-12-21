PPC Renewables and Intrakat to join forces in RES portfolio

PPC announced the signing of a binding agreement on Wednesday between its subsidiary PPC Renewables and Intrakat Group for the joint development of a renewable energy sources (RES) portfolio with a total capacity of up to 2.7 gigawatts.

The agreement provides that Intrakat Group will transfer to PPC Renewables six RES projects, both in operation and in development, with an approximate capacity of 164 MW.

These include the operating Fragaki wind park, the Kastri wind farm, which is close to operation, and four other projects currently under development.