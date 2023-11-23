Pipeline to North Macedonia

The way is now paved for the reopening of the Thessaloniki-North Macedonia oil pipeline, after an entire decade of inactivity, the managing director of Helleniq Energy, Andreas Shiamishis, has revealed to Kathimerini.

A few days ago, the competent regulatory authority in North Macedonia issued the license for the operation of the oil pipeline. This is the first step, and it is a very important one, as it is the first positive official development after years of efforts and discussions, emphasized Shiamishis.

He clarified, however, that in order for the pipeline to reopen, other outstanding issues in North Macedonia must be resolved, which are entirely in the hands of the neighboring country’s authorities.

Their arrangement and, subsequently, the reopening of the pipeline, will offer great benefits to both sides, while it will also contribute significantly to energy security and stability in the wider Balkan region, said the head of the Athens-listed energy company in an interview with Kathimerini.

“We have been in North Macedonia for over 20 years, many of which produced significant challenges that we had to face,” he noted.