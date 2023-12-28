PPC Renewables purchases Thrakiki Wind 1 SA

PPC Renewables on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Thrakiki Wind 1 SA, the owner of a production license for an offshore wind park off the coast of Alexandroupoli in Thrace, from Copelouzos and Samaras groups, for an undisclosed sum.

“The development, construction and operation of the offshore wind park will make Greece a pioneer in offshore wind power in Southeastern Europe and will create a strong domestic supply chain, strengthening the national economy, offering green jobs and contributing to accelerating the energy transition in the country,” PPC Renewables said in an announcement.