ECONOMY

PPC Renewables purchases Thrakiki Wind 1 SA

PPC Renewables purchases Thrakiki Wind 1 SA

PPC Renewables on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Thrakiki Wind 1 SA, the owner of a production license for an offshore wind park off the coast of Alexandroupoli in Thrace, from Copelouzos and Samaras groups, for an undisclosed sum.

“The development, construction and operation of the offshore wind park will make Greece a pioneer in offshore wind power in Southeastern Europe and will create a strong domestic supply chain, strengthening the national economy, offering green jobs and contributing to accelerating the energy transition in the country,” PPC Renewables said in an announcement.

Energy Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Construction of Greece-Cyprus power cable starts
ECONOMY

Construction of Greece-Cyprus power cable starts

PPC Renewables and Intrakat to join forces in RES portfolio
ECONOMY

PPC Renewables and Intrakat to join forces in RES portfolio

Alexandroupolis FSRU sailing into port
ECONOMY

Alexandroupolis FSRU sailing into port

Agreement reached on Aphrodite
CYPRUS

Agreement reached on Aphrodite

Pipeline to North Macedonia
ENERGY

Pipeline to North Macedonia

Advent of hydrogen in flights
BUSINESS

Advent of hydrogen in flights