Festive sales contrast seen in Cyprus

Christmas shopping in Cyprus saw contrasting results, with supermarkets experiencing a better turnout compared to the previous year, while clothing and footwear shops faced a decline, except for children’s gifts.

According to Andreas Hadjiadamou, president of the Cyprus Supermarkets Association, the Christmas feast was a priority for consumers, ensuring a robust turnout.

Despite price pressures over the last two years, competition and ongoing efforts to incentivize customers maintained prices at last year’s levels. Prices, especially for key products like meats, experienced a downward trend, contributing to customer satisfaction.

Hadjiadamou expressed complete satisfaction with the current turnout, anticipating a continued strong presence in the coming days, especially on Friday, Saturday and New Year’s Eve.

Marios Droushiotis, president of the Cypriot Consumers’ Association, affirmed that supermarkets and butcher shops had a successful turnout compared to the previous year. Despite Wednesday’s relatively slow market, he expects increased activity during the weekend as consumers shop for New Year’s. 

