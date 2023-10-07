E-kalathi wins over most Cypriots

Over two-thirds of Cypriot consumers believe the e-kalathi initiative for comparing retail prices will help them beat price hikes, according to a state-sponsored survey.

The comprehensive telephone survey, conducted from Tuesday to Thursday this week by the Consumer Protection Department in partnership with research firm IMR, involved interviews with 800 respondents. The selection process ensured a representative sample through random stratified sampling.

An impressive 67% of those surveyed expressed confidence in the potential benefits of e-kalathi, saying it would greatly or significantly help them, while 54% of respondents were aware of the initiative to introduce the new e-application. Furthermore, 30% expressed their intent to always or frequently use the app when implemented, while 33% would use it occasionally.

The survey findings also shed light on consumers’ primary considerations when choosing products at supermarkets. Price emerged as the top factor, with 49% emphasizing its importance, followed by quality at 24%. When selecting their preferred supermarkets, respondents cited location (42%), prices (25%) and variety (15%) as key factors.