Cypriot measures against effects of inflation

A meeting at Cyprus’ Presidential Palace on Friday has reportedly reached the final decision on the government measures against the effects of inflation on the retail market.

The announcement of these measures awaits the president’s announcement, expected in the coming week.

The comprehensive set of measures will encompass support for a range of services and products, including addressing fuel costs, and possibly electricity.

Kathimerini understands most of these measures will be carefully targeted, while even in cases of broad application, a degree of precision will be incorporated.

Originally, the government aimed to unveil the new measures to combat inflation at end-October. However, the situation in Israel has led to an acceleration in decision making.

