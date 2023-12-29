ECONOMY

Brussels disburses 3rd RRF payment to Greece

The European Commission on Thursday announced a disbursement of payments to Greece and five other EU member-states.

According to a press release, the Commission made the third payment to Greece under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

The payment amounts to 3.64 billion euros (€1.69 billion in nonrepayable financial support and €1.95 billion in loans, excluding pre-financing).

On May 16 and on November 22, Greece submitted its third request to the Commission for payment for nonrepayable support and the third request for payment for loans, respectively, covering 39 milestones and four targets.

The overall Recovery and Resilience Plan of Greece will be financed to the tune of €35.95 billion, with €18.22 billion in nonrepayable support and €17.73 billion in loans.

