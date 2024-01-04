Mobile and internet banking account for most transactions

Last year was an all-time benchmark for alternative digital networks in the domestic banking system, with almost all monetary transactions taking place outside bank branches, a development that seemed extremely elusive at the beginning of the last decade.

According to data collected by Kathimerini, the leading alternative digital network for 2023 was mobile banking, with over 5.6 million active users who carried out over 50 million transactions, which exceed in value of 14 billion euros.

It is followed by internet banking with an active number of users exceeding 3.6 million, who made over 57 million transactions worth €123 billion.