Investors like homes scheme

Investment interest in the creation of the Real Estate Acquisition and Re-leasing Agency has been rekindled after the improvements recently instituted by the Ministry of National Economy, as four funds qualified for participation in the tender process to select the private investor who will undertake its management.

They are Fortress Credit Group, Bain and the investment funds Christofferson (CRC) and Kaican, and, according to information, they have received the terms of the tender, on the basis of which the final phase of the process will be implemented, i.e. the submission of binding offers.

The creation of an agency to which vulnerable households will be able to transfer their main residence when they have bad loans to banks or funds in order to avoid eviction, is foreseen in the bankruptcy law that was passed in 2020.

The transfer of the asset to the agency ensures debtors will continue to live in their main residence, but only after transferring its ownership to the agency.

To ensure that they can live in the same property they will have to pay the agency rent, part of which will be subsidized by the state.