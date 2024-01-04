ECONOMY BUSINESS

Ideal cinema to become an Athenian culture hub

The historic Ideal cinema in central Athens, which closed for good last week, is being slated to become a city landmark hosting theater, cinema and cultural activities, “with the investments and plans we intend to implement and to which we have committed,” underlines the president of the Mitsis Hotels group, Christina Mitsi.

She clarifies that the cinema closed on a decision of the owner of the business operating the cinema and not because of a decision of the group which prevailed in the relevant tender for the development of the Schliemann-Melas Mansion, which hosts the venue and is owned by the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA).

Business Athens

