Notaries return to their duties

Rental rates vary depending on the area and the quality characteristics of each property, with the most important factors being whether a residence is renovated or not, whether it has an elevator, natural gas heating, access to public transportation etc.

Greek notaries ended their abstention from duties on Monday, following a decision of their extraordinary general assembly approving the use of a digital property transfer system set up by the government on January 1.

The digital registration of property transfers through the platform https://akinita.gov.gr will allow a same-day response (acceptance or rejection), instead of multi-month delays in bureaucratic processing.

The platform can be used by both citizens and notaries and reduces red tape by abolishing four documents, including the proof that real estate tax (TAP) has been paid, and the summary of a property contract. It also does away with lengthy delays in processing or having to wait in line at national cadaster office.

In summary, the steps a citizen has to go through are three: logging in as citizen and accepting an invitation by the notary public; selecting the property to be sold by the current owner or co-signee; paying the fees (as a buyer) and entering them in the cadaster.

In an announcement on January 3, the government had called on notaries to make use of the platform, guaranteeing that the transfers will be completed within a working day. Digital Governance Deputy Minister Constantinos Kyranakis said that the government presented the application to the Association of Athens Notaries Public on January 2 and was doing so in Thessaloniki on January 3.

Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou said that “the resolution of long-standing issues such as that of the cadaster, is a goal both of the government overall and for the Digital Governance ministry in particular.”

[AMNA]