‘Green’ building reflects reuse trend

The recently unveiled eco-friendly Eurobank building on central Stadiou and Omirou streets opposite the Old Parliament calls to mind the historical layers of Athens as the same plot featured earlier notable structures.

Reusing and reconstructing older buildings in Athens has, in recent years, been recognized as a more cost-effective and environmentally friendly approach than completely demolishing older structures. The building, which was acquired in 2018 by the Grivalia Management Company, is now regarded as one of the most environmentally friendly edifices in the capital, courtesy of the Tombazis architectural firm.

The building provides food for thought whether the architecture produced today enriches the city and whether it will gain surplus value in the future. The tendency to reuse Athens’ recent, historically, post-war architecture is growing, though results vary in quality, creativity and taste.