ECONOMY

‘Green’ building reflects reuse trend

‘Green’ building reflects reuse trend
.

The recently unveiled eco-friendly Eurobank building on central Stadiou and Omirou streets opposite the Old Parliament calls to mind the historical layers of Athens as the same plot featured earlier notable structures.

Reusing and reconstructing older buildings in Athens has, in recent years, been recognized as a more cost-effective and environmentally friendly approach than completely demolishing older structures. The building, which was acquired in 2018 by the Grivalia Management Company, is now regarded as one of the most environmentally friendly edifices in the capital, courtesy of the Tombazis architectural firm.

The building provides food for thought whether the architecture produced today enriches the city and whether it will gain surplus value in the future. The tendency to reuse Athens’ recent, historically, post-war architecture is growing, though results vary in quality, creativity and taste.

Construction Property Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tourism helped construction activity in September
CONSTRUCTION

Tourism helped construction activity in September

Brakes on road project plans
BUSINESS

Brakes on road project plans

Construction activity in Greece jumps in 2023
ECONOMY

Construction activity in Greece jumps in 2023

Land usage bill passes on government votes
ECONOMY

Land usage bill passes on government votes

Taxation boost for construction
FINANCE

Taxation boost for construction

Intrakat’s acquisition of Aktor gets watchdog’s nod
ECONOMY

Intrakat’s acquisition of Aktor gets watchdog’s nod