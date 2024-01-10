ECONOMY

Mytilineos to boost output to 4% of Greece’s GDP

The chairman and chief executive of Athens-listed group Mytilineos, Evangelos Mytilineos, said he expects the company to increase its output to reach up to 4% of Greece’s gross domestic product.

“Mytilineos today produces 3% of Greek GDP with the aim to reach 4% in 2024, while 70% of our sales is directed to international markets,” Mytilineos said on Monday, addressing an event organized by the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry to celebrate the New Year during which he was named an honorary member of the chamber.

He noted that the result of the latest transformation was MYT Energy & Metals and the reinvention of METKA as two companies in construction and accession.

“Starting from a family business, Mytilineos is a modern multinational company with a presence in 40 countries and five continents with a workforce of around 5,500 workers. We have created a model of synergies within the company combining its industrial heritage, compatible energy operations, significant activities in renewable energy sources, metallurgy and innovation in AI,” he said.

