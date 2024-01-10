Greek gov’t supporting entrepreneurship with new investment tools

The government will continue to support entrepreneurship with new investment tools and new job openings, government representatives said late on Monday at the annual reception of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry held in the presence of a large number of business and political figures at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC).

Ministers, deputy ministers and representatives of the opposition awarded the businesses and entrepreneurs who supported the national economy, employment and society with their business activity.

“We are designing development tools for the re-industrialization of the country, for innovation, for extroversion and for SMEs,” noted Minister of Development Kostas Skrekas, representing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the presentation of the business awards.

He added that “the economy has developed in a sustainable way and the conditions are right so that we can go higher, with the political will and the skills to face any difficulties.”