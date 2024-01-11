Mitsotakis: Greece aims to become a benchmark for the pharmaceutical industry

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the new wing of the Boehringer Ingelheim pharmaceutical company in Koropi will be one of the most technologically advanced in Europe, durin a visit to the company on Thursday.

This development is “another milestone in the investment plan of a company that is consolidating its position in our country,” he said, adding that it will strengthen Greece’s position on the global map of production and distribution of pharmaceutical products.

Mitsotakis also noted that it is useful to recognize those companies that demonstrate over time their loyalty to our country, such as Boehringer Ingelheim, which has been active in Greece for almost 70 years.