Crete-Attica link ready for trial by year-end

The electricity interconnection between Crete and Attica, the most complicated project of its kind in Greece, will be ready for a trial run by the end of 2024, the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) said on Thursday.

Following a work meeting held on Wednesday in Iraklio, Crete, ADMIE Chairman and CEO Manos Manousakis said that the Crete-Attica power connection will enter commercial operation in the summer of 2025.

“Already, from the powering of the so-called small interconnection with the Peloponnese, the level of power-supply services has improved significantly. Conventional units are shutting down and more will shut down after the completion of the great interconnection, which will unlock significant environmental and economic benefits,” he said.

The Peloponnese interconnection with Crete has been in continuous operation since the summer of 2021, linking Crete’s power grid with the mainland and giving the formerly energy isolated island energy security, particularly without the use of conventional units.

This has reduced production costs and improved the environmental footprint and the quality of the electricity supplied. It has also made the island an energy hub in connection with the future interconnection with Cyprus and Israel.