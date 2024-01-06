Green energy employment soars, research shows

Renewable energy sources set a record in terms of the share in demand coverage, which reached 41.9%, almost 4.5 percentage points higher than the previous high of 2022 (37.5%). At the opposite end was fossil fuel electricity generation, which reached a historic low.

In a transformative decade for the energy sector spanning from 2012 to 2022, employment in green energy has seen a remarkable surge of nearly 90%, with the current workforce standing at 13.7 million, research shows.

The research, led by Piraeus University Associate Professor Yannis Maniatis, a former Environment and Energy Minister and socialist MP, analyzes employment trends, projects future job creation based on different energy scenarios and compares employment figures in the green energy sector to those in fossil fuels, indicating a shift in focus and investments.

This robust growth is reshaping the landscape, as photovoltaics, bioenergy, hydropower, wind energy, and other green sectors play pivotal roles in driving a global shift towards sustainable practices.

The World Economic Forum’s insights underscore a positive impact on the job market, highlighting the profound influence of the green transition and climate change adaptation.

The significant uptick in all green energy professions, compared to their fossil fuel counterparts, marks a pivotal shift in the employment landscape.

Delving into the data provided by the International Energy Agency, the trajectory towards a cleaner, more sustainable future appears not only promising but also integral to the evolving global job market, reports Professor Maniatis.