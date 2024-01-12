Grid usage fees will continue to rise this year

Power rates may be going down thanks to the drop in fuel prices, but the regulatory charges continue to rise in electricity bills.

Since last May, the fees for the use of the grid, in favor of its operator (DEDDIE), have almost doubled, adding to an average household’s energy costs 76 euros per annum (from €98 to €174) and they are set to rise further.

DEDDIE has submitted to the regulator (RAAEY) a demand for an increase in its revenue by €77.5 million for 2024.

Effectively, consumers are asked to cover the DEDDIE’s losses from power theft, which amounts to some €400 million per year.

Similar hikes are expected on the gas grid.