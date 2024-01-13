ECONOMY

Minister expects new measures to bring down consumer prices

Minister expects new measures to bring down consumer prices
As Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas pointed out on Tuesday, this is a period when natural gas prices are drastically steeply globally, which is also a result of the adoption of the European Union mechanism for a cap on gas prices.

Development Minister Kostas Skrekas underlined on Friday that consumer “product prices which are higher in Greece in comparison with other countries will be reduced with the new measures, while new price increases will be prevented.”

Speaking to Parapolitika radio regarding the new government measures against high prices, the minister underlined that “if necessary, we will take additional measures for product categories whose prices are unjustifiably high in Greece.”

He also noted that the measures are expected to lower prices on the shelf in Greece by up to 20%.

Regarding the inspections for baby formula, he said that “we have also checked these specific companies for unfair profiteering and you will see that there are findings that will be announced.”

“We are inspecting all the sectors, one by one, we will not leave any sector, any category of consumer goods unchecked for possible distortions,” Skrekas concluded.

Economy Business and the Law

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens airport listing likely next month
ECONOMY

Athens airport listing likely next month

Bill tabled on listing of Athens airport shares
ECONOMY

Bill tabled on listing of Athens airport shares

Employment rules in Greece to be tweaked
ECONOMY

Employment rules in Greece to be tweaked

Taxpayers under scrutiny
TAXATION

Taxpayers under scrutiny

Food inflation not subsiding
CONSUMER PRICES

Food inflation not subsiding

Crete-Attica power link ready for trial by year-end
ECONOMY

Crete-Attica power link ready for trial by year-end