ECONOMY PROPERTY

Britons and Israelis investing more in Greek property for Golden Visas

Britons and Israelis investing more in Greek property for Golden Visas

A significant increase has been recorded in residence permits for British and Israeli investors through the Golden Visa program, alongside the “usual suspects” – i.e. buyers from China.

Based on Migration Policy Ministry data, during the period from January to November 2023, the permits granted to investors from Britain increased by 77.8%, to 370 (from 208), while those to Israelis increased by 77.6%, to 183 (from 103).

While Britons have apparently increased their property investment in Greece after Brexit, opting for country houses, the Israelis are driven mainly by the war in the Middle East and mostly choose urban assets.

Property

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Momentum of logistics properties
REAL ESTATE

Momentum of logistics properties

Cyprus real estate booms in Q3 of 2023
PROPERTY

Cyprus real estate booms in Q3 of 2023

Short-term rental revenue up
PROPERTY

Short-term rental revenue up

Home insurance picking up
INSURANCE

Home insurance picking up

Construction outside zoning areas to grow
ECONOMY

Construction outside zoning areas to grow

Opening 700,000 vacant houses could be a gamechanger
HOUSING

Opening 700,000 vacant houses could be a gamechanger