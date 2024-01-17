Britons and Israelis investing more in Greek property for Golden Visas

A significant increase has been recorded in residence permits for British and Israeli investors through the Golden Visa program, alongside the “usual suspects” – i.e. buyers from China.

Based on Migration Policy Ministry data, during the period from January to November 2023, the permits granted to investors from Britain increased by 77.8%, to 370 (from 208), while those to Israelis increased by 77.6%, to 183 (from 103).

While Britons have apparently increased their property investment in Greece after Brexit, opting for country houses, the Israelis are driven mainly by the war in the Middle East and mostly choose urban assets.