Special Supreme Court to rule on cuts’ constitutionality

The Special Supreme Court will decide on the constitutionality or otherwise of the abolition of the Christmas and Easter bonus, as well as the leave allowance to supplementary pensions, as the country’s two highest courts have offered different verdicts on the matter.

The Supreme Court has ruled that they adhered to the Constitution, as they were introduced with the economic rescue of the country in mind.

The Council of State, on the other hand, has ruled that they are unconstitutional, as no actuarial studies had preceded them.

This particular case will concern the entire private sector for a period of 11 months, from mid-2015 to mid-2016. 

