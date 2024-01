The PDMA will proceed with more aggressive moves to reduce the debt of 356 billion euros.

Greece on Wednesday successfully auctioned the reopening of a five-year bond at a significantly lower cost.

The Public Debt Management Authority (PDMA) auction attracted bids of 1.086 billion euros, significantly higher than the requested sum of €250 million, and the yield of the issue was set at 2.72%.

The reopening of the Greek state bond has a fixed interest rate of 3.875% with a maturity date of June 15, 2028.