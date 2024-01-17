Three long-suffering projects finally set to launch

This will be the year for the inauguration of seemingly eternal projects that have been waiting for more than a decade.

The first will be delivered by February, being the last part of the Aktio-Amvrakia highway in western Greece, contracted for the first time in 2010 and then in 2020.

It will be followed by early summer by the southern part of the E65 highway, which was initially contracted in 2007 and re-contracted in 2018.

Finally, the cycle of inaugurations will close in November at the latest with the largest public project in the country, the basic line of the Thessaloniki Metro, contracted in 2006 and which has so far changed contractors four times.