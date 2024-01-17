ECONOMY PUBLIC WORKS

Three long-suffering projects finally set to launch

Three long-suffering projects finally set to launch
[Intime]

This will be the year for the inauguration of seemingly eternal projects that have been waiting for more than a decade.

The first will be delivered by February, being the last part of the Aktio-Amvrakia highway in western Greece, contracted for the first time in 2010 and then in 2020.

It will be followed by early summer by the southern part of the E65 highway, which was initially contracted in 2007 and re-contracted in 2018.

Finally, the cycle of inaugurations will close in November at the latest with the largest public project in the country, the basic line of the Thessaloniki Metro, contracted in 2006 and which has so far changed contractors four times.

Thessaloniki Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Improvement noted in tax compliance
FINANCE

Improvement noted in tax compliance

Government makes plan for enterprises
FINANCE

Government makes plan for enterprises

Disincentive for salary jobs
TAXATION

Disincentive for salary jobs

Greece prepares for imminent Athens airport stake sale and listing
ECONOMY

Greece prepares for imminent Athens airport stake sale and listing

Taxpayers under scrutiny
TAXATION

Taxpayers under scrutiny

SSM, SRB heads meet Mitsotakis and Hatzidakis
ECONOMY

SSM, SRB heads meet Mitsotakis and Hatzidakis