ECONOMY CYPRUS

Nicosia gets EU funds for energy storage

Nicosia gets EU funds for energy storage

The Republic of Cyprus has secured 40 million euros from the Just Transition Fund for energy storage facilities, addressing the inflexibility of its electricity system in storing excess energy from renewables.

In a letter to Parliament, Energy Minister George Papanastasiou emphasizes the promotion of central and hybrid storage facilities under the “Photovoltaics for All” program. Papanastasiou notes the ministry’s pursuit of assigning central energy storage facilities to the Cyprus Transmission System Operator (TSOC), requiring derogations from EU directives. The preparatory work for this request has been completed and will be submitted to the European Commission soon.

Regarding hybrid storage systems, Papanastasiou expects the announcement of an aid plan, with public consultation comments under review.

The “Photovoltaics for All” plan targets residential customers with specific consumption and system capacity criteria. Papanastasiou assures widespread installation of residential photovoltaic systems across Cyprus, with exceptions in limited areas addressed by the Distribution System Operator (DSO).

Energy Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ENI discovers more gas off Cyprus
CYPRUS

ENI discovers more gas off Cyprus

Sustainability housing grants in Cyprus
FINANCE

Sustainability housing grants in Cyprus

Cypriot gas network in a tangled mess
ENERGY

Cypriot gas network in a tangled mess

Construction of Greece-Cyprus power cable starts
ECONOMY

Construction of Greece-Cyprus power cable starts

Major investor interest in Greece-Cyprus power link
ECONOMY

Major investor interest in Greece-Cyprus power link

Nicosia and Chevron reach deal
CYPRUS

Nicosia and Chevron reach deal