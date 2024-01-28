POS deadline to get pushed back a month

The National Economy and Finance Ministry intends to extend the deadline for the mandatory installation of POS terminals by one month, the Athens Chamber of Tradesmen stated on Friday, after a meeting between Deputy Minister Harry Theoharis, the chamber’s president, Giannis Theodosiou, and general secretary, Dimitris Gavalakis.

The chamber said the ministry will provide clarifications on problems, such as a refusal by banks to supply the POS before the deadline expires and fines begin to be imposed on Thursday, and that the ministry is about to announce an extension to February 29.