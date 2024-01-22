Greek prices among highest

Greece has the second most expensive “basket” of basic household purchases among five European countries. These include countries with a much higher per capita income, such as Germany and Spain, but also countries with similar features to Greece’s in terms of income and market size, such as Portugal, and developing economies such as Romania.

The finding comes from a price comparison carried out by Kathimerini on 15 basic food, personal hygiene, household and baby care items. The goal is to carry out this research on a weekly basis.

Last week’s survey showed that the “basket” of these 15 products cost 70.50 euros in Greece, coming second after Spain, where it costs €73.50.

However, average annual earnings in Spain are 65% higher than Greece’s (2022 data), according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, and, for the sake of a more accurate comparison, only branded products are considered. This means that in Spain average supermarket prices are much lower than in Greece, since the share of private label products was 44.4% in 2023, against Greece’s 23.9%.

The same “basket” cost €62.95 in Germany and €56.16 in Portugal.