Winter sales kick off with high expectations for market boost
Winter sales kicked off this Monday, running through the end of February. Additionally, stores will extend their opening hours on Sundays, specifically on January 14 and January 21, 2024.

According to representatives from the retail sector, following a reasonably successful Christmas period, the winter sales are anticipated to inject fresh momentum into the market. It is projected that the turnover in the initial two months of 2024 will surpass the roughly 6 billion euros recorded in the corresponding period last year.

Simultaneously, the Ministry of Development emphasized that market inspections will be thorough and continuous. [AMNA]

