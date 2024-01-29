ECONOMY TRANSPORT

Cyprus Air renders its fleet greener

Cyprus Air renders its fleet greener

In a move aimed at enhancing operational capacity and embracing sustainability, Cyprus Airways acquired two state-of-the-art Airbus 220s in July. These aircraft are set to debut on the 2024 summer routes, connecting popular Greek island destinations like Rhodes, Skiathos, Santorini and Iraklio on Crete, and Preveza on the mainland.

The new Airbus 220s evolved from the Bombardier C Series, and boast advanced technical features, including Pratt & Whitney PurePower PW1500G turbofan engines. With a 25% reduction in CO2 emissions per seat and a 50% cut in NOx emissions compared to industry standards, these aircraft align with the company’s commitment to a green and sustainable future.

Manufactured in Mirabel, Canada, the Airbus 220s underscore Cyprus Air’s dedication to environmental responsibility. Passengers can expect a novel experience with 150 wider seats for economy class, spacious overhead storage, minimal in-flight cabin noise, and individual USB ports for electronic device charging.

Cyprus Air presented its new acquisitions and flight program to Greek travel agents, aiming to solidify its presence in the Greek market and expand activities in the region.

Cyprus Transport Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Wizz Air sees business soar in Cyprus
BUSINESS

Wizz Air sees business soar in Cyprus

Cyprus Airways enjoys rapid expansion
BUSINESS

Cyprus Airways enjoys rapid expansion

Hellenic and ERGO eye CNP Cyprus
BUSINESS

Hellenic and ERGO eye CNP Cyprus

ENI discovers more gas off Cyprus
CYPRUS

ENI discovers more gas off Cyprus

Hill Dickinson opens office in Limassol
CYPRUS

Hill Dickinson opens office in Limassol

Cyprus firms pay hefty red-tape fines
CYPRIOT BUSINESS

Cyprus firms pay hefty red-tape fines