Cyprus Air renders its fleet greener

In a move aimed at enhancing operational capacity and embracing sustainability, Cyprus Airways acquired two state-of-the-art Airbus 220s in July. These aircraft are set to debut on the 2024 summer routes, connecting popular Greek island destinations like Rhodes, Skiathos, Santorini and Iraklio on Crete, and Preveza on the mainland.

The new Airbus 220s evolved from the Bombardier C Series, and boast advanced technical features, including Pratt & Whitney PurePower PW1500G turbofan engines. With a 25% reduction in CO2 emissions per seat and a 50% cut in NOx emissions compared to industry standards, these aircraft align with the company’s commitment to a green and sustainable future.

Manufactured in Mirabel, Canada, the Airbus 220s underscore Cyprus Air’s dedication to environmental responsibility. Passengers can expect a novel experience with 150 wider seats for economy class, spacious overhead storage, minimal in-flight cabin noise, and individual USB ports for electronic device charging.

Cyprus Air presented its new acquisitions and flight program to Greek travel agents, aiming to solidify its presence in the Greek market and expand activities in the region.