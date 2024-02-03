Greece and Turkey aim to double trade, minister says

Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Fragogiannis stressed Friday that Greece and Turkey aim to double their trade.

“Today [bilateral] trade is in the range of €5.4 billion and our target is to reach €10 billion,” he told state broadcaster ERT after his two-day visit to Istanbul, as part of the contacts of the 2024 positive agenda cycle for Greek-Turkish exchanges.

The 6th Joint Economic Committee was held on Friday, while dozens of meetings between Greek and Turkish businessmen took place in the framework of the forum organized by the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey and Enterprise Greece.

The purpose of the visit, Fragogiannis said, was to bring the Greek and Turkish business communities closer together to foster investment and trade.

Agreements are reportedly expected in the construction, real estate management, high-tech, food and beverage, and shipping sectors.