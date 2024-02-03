Window for property declaration amendments

Just before the calculation of the new Single Property Tax (ENFIA), the tax administration calls on property owners to correct errors and omissions that can lead to the reduction of their dues.

These changes should be made by March 31. Until that date, those who in the previous year bought or acquired a property through parental support, donation or inheritance, as well as those who sold or transferred real estate to their children or their grandchildren can change their E9 form.

hat does not apply to the 100,000 owners who bought or sold realty after July 2023: For them, the E9 has already been filled in based on myPROPERTY data.