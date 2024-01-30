Inter IKEA to invest €70 mln in Greek logistics infrastructure

In a meeting at the Maximos Mansion on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Vasilis Fourlis, President of the Greek retailer Fourlis Group and Andrea Colzani, Inter IKEA Holding’s Global Logistic Units Manager, announced Inter IKEA’s decision to invest in Greece.

The investment will be in collaboration with the Fourlis Group, aiming to establish a state-of-the-art international distribution center spanning 50,000 square meters in Aspropyrgos, west Attica.

The new facility, to be supplied via the Port of Piraeus, will serve the Eastern Mediterranean markets initially, including Greece, Bulgaria, Jordan, Israel and Cyprus, with plans to support additional countries like Egypt in the future.

The 70 million euro investment is projected to create approximately 100 permanent jobs, including positions in specialized fields such as IT, data analysis, logistics and artificial intelligence.

Construction is scheduled to commence this year, with the distribution center expected to be operational by mid-2025, boasting a zero environmental footprint with its incorporation of photovoltaic technology.

“Improved logistics equate to better pricing. It is crucial that the supply chain operates efficiently, ultimately resulting in better pricing for the consumer. In an era of rising global living costs, this is a significant aspect. Additionally, there are highly specialized job opportunities surrounding logistics. I believe we already have a younger generation of Greeks choosing this sector for their career path,” Mitsotakis said praising the upcoming investment.