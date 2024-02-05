ECONOMY ENERGY

Rough seas for offshore wind parks

Rough seas for offshore wind parks

The National Offshore Wind Farm Development Plan is facing fresh obstacles, in addition to those initially imposed by geopolitical factors, such as the non-extension of territorial waters beyond six miles in the Eastern Aegean and the military operations of the Hellenic Armed Forces General Staff.

Now, from Crete and the Aegean islands to Corfu in the west, a large number of municipal and regional councils, federations and associations of tourist accommodation and hoteliers, and environmental organizations are forming battle lines against the development of offshore wind farms, with some even preparing legal appeals to challenge their strategic environmental impact studies.

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
TotalEnergies explores US, Europe renewable portfolio stake sale, sources say
ECONOMY

TotalEnergies explores US, Europe renewable portfolio stake sale, sources say

Power rates drop further this month
ENERGY

Power rates drop further this month

Cyprus mulls joining Great Sea Interconnector
ENERGY

Cyprus mulls joining Great Sea Interconnector

Cretan connection sabotage
ENERGY

Cretan connection sabotage

PM visits Amfilochia energy storage construction site
ECONOMY

PM visits Amfilochia energy storage construction site

Greece surpasses record in renewable energy output in 2023
ECONOMY

Greece surpasses record in renewable energy output in 2023