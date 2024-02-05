Rough seas for offshore wind parks

The National Offshore Wind Farm Development Plan is facing fresh obstacles, in addition to those initially imposed by geopolitical factors, such as the non-extension of territorial waters beyond six miles in the Eastern Aegean and the military operations of the Hellenic Armed Forces General Staff.

Now, from Crete and the Aegean islands to Corfu in the west, a large number of municipal and regional councils, federations and associations of tourist accommodation and hoteliers, and environmental organizations are forming battle lines against the development of offshore wind farms, with some even preparing legal appeals to challenge their strategic environmental impact studies.