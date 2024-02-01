PM visits Amfilochia energy storage construction site

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday visited the construction site where the Amfilochia pumped storage energy unit in northwestern Aetolia-Acarnania is being built, which is the biggest large-scale energy storage investment in Greece.

The aim of the investment, which amounts to 650 million euros, is to support the further penetration of renewables into the country’s energy mix.

The prime minister stressed the importance of a project which, as he said, would ultimately reduce the cost of electricity and allow the use of more renewable energy sources in the best possible way.