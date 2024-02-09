ECONOMY ENERGY

PPC and RWE announce construction of another solar park

Two major energy groups, Germany’s RWE and Greece’s Public Power Corporation are promoting Greece’s energy transition through their joint venture, Meton Energy SA, which has made its final investment decision for the construction of another photovoltaic project in the country.

The new solar park Amyntaio PPC Mine is in Western Macedonia, on the site of the former Amyntaio lignite mine.

Construction work is scheduled to begin in the coming months and its operation is expected to start by the end of 2025.

The consortium is already constructing eight large-scale photovoltaic projects in the region.

