Power. The pressure by power providers on consumers to choose their own floating rates, instead of the special green rate where it is easier to compare the final price, provoked a strong reaction from Energy Minister Thodoros Skykalakis. Suppliers show the green rate is up to 17.7% pricier than the orange floating rate they propose. [REUTERS]

The second phase of the Exoikonomo 2023 funding program begins on Wednesday, with a total budget of 110 million euros and with exclusive beneficiaries for energy-vulnerable households.

The program is subsidized by the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Fund (RRF) and aims to improve the energy class of households, by saving primary energy over 30% for every residential building, through its energy upgrading by at least three energy categories.